The SDSS-HET Survey of Kepler Eclipsing Binaries: Low Mass Ratio Systems

Stellar masses and radii of main-sequence stars measured to ~1% uncertainty are necessary for constraining stellar evolution models. However despite such importance, measurements of this precision remain few, especially for M-type stars. The SDSS-HET Survey of Kepler Eclipsing Binaries leverages extremely precise photometry from NASA’s Kepler mission, spectroscopy from the Hobby-Eberly Telescope’s High-resolution Spectrograph, and the near-infrared Sloan Digital Sky Survey’s APOGEE survey to derive dynamical mass, radii, and orbital parameters for a set of benchmark eclipsing binaries. The infrared sensitivity of APOGEE enables binaries with redder companions to be treated as double-lined spectroscopic systems. Simultaneous analysis of these light curve and double-lined velocity datasets allows us to derive dynamical masses and radii at precisions of 1% or better for these systems. Here we present data and results for several low mass ratio (q≤0.75) binaries with a focus on measuring precise masses and radii for stars ≤ 0.5 solar masses. Two such systems are KIC 3335816, consisting of a late F primary and Early K secondary, and KIC 3120320, consisting of a mid G primary and early M secondary.