Modeling Long-Term Variability in Compact Object-Stellar Binary Systems For Mass Determination

This work models the effects of gravitational lensing, Doppler boosting and ellipsoidal variation on eccentric eclipsing binary system light curves. This is accomplished using a Post-Newtonian orbital motion code that simulates the orbital velocities and separation of the binary components as a function of time. We examine the effects of orbital eccentricity, period and stellar limb-darkening on the expected light curve. Whether lensing, Doppler Boosting or ellipsoidal variation is dominant in the light curve is a function of the separation between the binary components, thus, the combination of all three effects allows for a unique mass determination method that greatly extends the parameter space for discovery of compact objects. This offers the exciting possibility of revealing a large population of non-accreting compact objects in galactic binary systems. At the same time, the model can be used on systems exhibiting any subset of these effects. As an example, we fit our model to optical data from the ellipsoidal variable binary Cygnus X-1, comparing our estimated parameter values with those estimated through different modeling techniques.