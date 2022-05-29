Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

A Search for Brightness Variations in the Central Stars of Planetary Nebulae Using the Zwicky Transient Facility

Presentation #205.19 in the session Binary Stellar System - iPoster Session.

by Emily Pavasars and Todd Hillwig
The goal of this project was to collect photometric variability data on central stars of planetary nebulae using a distance-limited sample of planetary nebulae in order to calculate a preliminary binary fraction. In this study, we collected data, such as mjd, mag and magerr, from the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF). Out of 167 objects in our sample, 106 appeared in the ZTF database. We downloaded the data and light curves for each of these objects. Then we visually examined the light curves for variability and calculated the average magnitude and standard deviation for the light curve of each object. We also created a light curve for each object to verify the light curve generated by ZTF. We analyzed the data and present here a preliminary variability fraction and discuss the fraction of previously known systems recovered in the ZTF data. We also present the results of our variability search with a discussion of the current status of the fraction of close binary stars among the central stars of planetary nebulae.

