Photometry & Python: Painting a Picture of Planetary Nebula Central Stars

Many Planetary Nebulae have intricate shapes that are not expected to be produced by a spherical star. We want to further understand how their unique shapes are produced, and thus we must do further research into their physical characteristics. Our work aims to study the effects binary star systems have on PNe. We are using data for 32 targets collected from the observatories affiliated with the SARA (Southeastern Association for Research in Astronomy) Consortium, of which Valparaiso University is a member institution. My project has two parts, which include the photometric search for variability in the 32 observed targets as well as modeling a newly discovered binary central star of a planetary nebula. The binary modeling will use the PHOEBE software to determine physical parameters, specifically mass, radius, and temperature for both stars. Here we present the results of this work.