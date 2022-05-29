Astrophysics Strategic Technology Gaps Following the 2020 Decadal Survey

The Decadal Survey on Astronomy and Astrophysics 2020 (Astro2020), “Pathways to Discovery in Astronomy and Astrophysics for the 2020s” was published Nov. 4, 2021. The report recommends a series of compelling Flagship missions beginning with a 6m-class IR/Optical/UV telescope capable of characterizing ~25 exo-Earths targeting launch in 2046, followed by Far-IR and X-ray flagships. In addition, Astro2020 recommends a competed line of Probe missions starting with a Far-IR or X-ray Probe to launch in the early 2030s, followed a decade later by a CMB Probe or the Probe that didn’t fly in the 2030s. Astro2020 calls for a robust technology development program enabling these ambitious missions. In response, NASA’s Astrophysics Division (APD) continues its technology development investments, adapting them to the new recommendations. This includes identifying and closing a large set of technology gaps through the Strategic Astrophysics Technology (SAT) and other competed programs, as well as directed funding. APD’s Physics of the Cosmos (PCOS), Cosmic Origins (COR), and Exoplanet Exploration (ExE) Program Offices solicited, collected, and prioritized technology gaps to inform APD solicitations and funding decisions. We present APD’s current technology investment portfolio, infusions enabled by APD investments to date, the gap prioritization process, and the resulting 2022 prioritized list of Astrophysics strategic technology gaps.