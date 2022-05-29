Skip to main content
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Localization Capability of the LEAP Polarimeter on the ISS

Presentation #206.05 in the session New Mission Concepts — iPoster Session.

by Adam Goldstein, Peter Jenke, Charles Meegan, Mark McConnell, Matthew Baring, Peter Bloser, Michael Briggs, Joseph Dwyer, Camden Ertley, Greg Fletcher, Paul Galloway, Jessica Gaskin, Karen Gelmis, J. Eric Grove, Dieter Hartmann, Joanne Hill-Kittel, Chiumun Hui, R. Kippen, Fabian Kislat, Daniel Kocevski, Merlin Kole, John Krizmanic, Jason Legere, Tyson Littenberg, Neil Martin, Sheila McBreen, Karla Onate Melecio, Mark Pearce, John Polizotti, Robert Preece, Nicolas Produit, James Ryan, Felix Ryde, Steven Sturner, Vincent Tatischeff, Peter Veres, Tom Vestrand, Colleen Wilson-Hodge, and Bing Zhang
The LargE Area Polarimeter (LEAP) is a proposed mission concept, composed of a large array of CsI and plastic scintillators, that would be deployed as an external payload on the ISS in 2027. LEAP’s 420 CsI scintillators can be used to localize transient sources on the sky in the same manner that Fermi GBM localizes gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) with its 12 NaI detectors. Although the LEAP detectors are all co-pointed in the same direction, each detector’s response on the sky is slightly different due to the occultation resulting from the rest of the LEAP instrument. These differences in the CsI responses can be leveraged to enable LEAP to localize GRBs and other high energy transients to a few degrees accuracy without requiring a separate dedicated instrument for localization. While localizations of GRBs are critical to the success of LEAP’s mission to measure the polarization of GRBs, LEAP will also promptly provide localizations to the community to enable and encourage multi-wavelength and multi-messenger studies.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
