Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The Large Area Burst Polarimeter (LEAP) Prototype Detector

Presentation #206.07 in the session New Mission Concepts — iPoster Session.

by Camden Ertley, Matthew Baring, Peter Bloser, Michael Briggs, Joseph Dwyer, Gregory Fletcher, Paul Galloway, Jessica Gaskin, Karen Gelmis, Adam Goldstein, J. Eric Grove, Dieter Hartmann, Joanne Hill-Kittle, Michelle Hui, Peter Jenke, Marc Kippen, Fabian Kislat, Daniel Kocevski, Merlin Kole, John Krizmanic, Jason Legere, Tyson Littenberg, Neil Martin, Sheila McBreen, Mark McConnell, Chip Meegan, Karla Onate Melecio, Mark Pearce, John Polizotti, Robert Preece, Nicolas Produit, James Ryan, Felix Ryde, Steven Sturner, Vincent Tatischeff, Peter Veres, W. Thomas Vestrand, Colleen Wilson-Hodge, and Bing Zhang
The Large Area Burst Polarimeter (LEAP) is a wide field-of-view Compton polarimeter designed to study Gamma-ray burst (GRB) polarization in the 50–500 keV energy range. LEAP has been proposed to the recent NASA Astrophysics Explorers Mission of Opportunity solicitation and, if selected, will be deployed as an external payload on the International Space Station in 2027 for a three-year mission. During the baseline mission, LEAP is expected to measure the polarization from >65 GRBs with a Minimum Detectable Polarization (MDP) of <30%. In addition to the polarization measurements, LEAP is capable of simultaneously measuring GRB spectra in the 20 keV – 5 MeV energy range. The LEAP instrument consists of seven independent polarimeter modules, each with a 12×12 array of individual detector elements. Each detector element is comprised of a 17×17×100 mm3 high-Z (CsI(Tl)) or a low-Z (plastic) scintillator coupled to a small Hamamatsu photomultiplier tube. In order to demonstrate LEAP’s ability to measure polarization, a small-scale (5×5) prototype module was assembled using identical detector elements in a similar arrangement to the full scale instrument. The individual detector elements were readout by benchtop front-end electronics. Both spectral and polarization measurements with several radioactive sources were performed and the results compared to simulations using GEANT4. The results of the LEAP prototype studies demonstrate the basic functionality of the LEAP design and are presented here.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
