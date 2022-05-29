STROBE-X: Probing the X-ray sky on timescales from milliseconds to years

This poster will describe the science case for the STROBE-X mission, as well as the hardware for the mission. STROBE-X is a concept for the current NASA Probe mission call. It would have the largest collecting area ever for an X-ray observatory. The core capabilities will allow several different methods for measuring black hole spins and neutron star radii. These will allow overconstrained methods that require very large photon counts to be used to calibrate methods that can be applied to larger numbers of sources. Automated slews of the large collecting area pointed instruments will also allow STROBE-X to make spectra of unprecedented quality of gamma-ray bursts, the most extreme stellar flares, and the nearest supernova shock breakouts. For a variety of classes of transients, STROBE-X would allow making of “spectral movies,” taking advantage of its good spectral resolution, flexible scheduling, and its wide field instrument. Even for non-variable sources, it would provide excellent exploratory spectroscopy for extended objects, and excellent constraints on axion-like particles from AGN in clusters of galaxies. The wide-field instrument would be a discovery machine for new transients, and also provide excellent variability characterization of persistent variables. The mission concept is at a high technological readiness level, and fits comfortably within the Probe class cost constraints.