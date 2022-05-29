A broadband search for hidden photon dark matter using a cryogenic reflecting dish and a kinetic inductance parametric amplifier

Travelling-wave kinetic inductance parametric amplifiers (TKIPs/KIPAs) are cryogenic quantum-noise limited devices with >20 dB gain over an octave or more of bandwidth, making them well suited for microwave domain astronomical measurements. We discuss progress in an experiment coupling a 4-8 GHz KIPA to a dish and antenna system to search for hidden photon (HP) dark matter candidates. A cryogenically cooled reflector focuses HPs onto a horn antenna, which is then amplified by KIPAs. The broadband nature of the reflector experiment neatly couples to the broadband amplification provided by KIPAs and should allow a first probing of the HP kinetic mixing parameter ε down to 10-12 for the majority of HP masses between 15-30 μeV. We discuss future avenues to improve the sensitivity of the experiment, along with the ability to probe axion couplings by introducing a magnetic field around the chamber.