CMB-S4 as a Transients Survey

The first blind transient searches at millimeter wavelengths are underway, with recent results by the South Pole Telescope and the Atacama Cosmology Telescope. CMB-S4 will open a new parameter space in sky coverage and sensitivity, enabling the detection, characterization, and discovery of known and unknown populations of transients. In this talk I will review the capabilities of CMB-S4 as a transient survey and scientific areas of interest to the broader astronomical community, ranging from stellar flares to cataclysmic explosions such as gamma-ray bursts and tidal disruption events.