CMB-S4 as a Transients Survey

Presentation #210.02 in the session An Update on Astrophysics and Cosmology from Cosmic Microwave Background Measurements in the Next Decade.
The first blind transient searches at millimeter wavelengths are underway, with recent results by the South Pole Telescope and the Atacama Cosmology Telescope. CMB-S4 will open a new parameter space in sky coverage and sensitivity, enabling the detection, characterization, and discovery of known and unknown populations of transients. In this talk I will review the capabilities of CMB-S4 as a transient survey and scientific areas of interest to the broader astronomical community, ranging from stellar flares to cataclysmic explosions such as gamma-ray bursts and tidal disruption events.