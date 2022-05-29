Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

First Sagittarius A* Event Horizon Telescope Results: New EHT and Multi-wavelength Insights into the Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole and It’s Environs

Presentation #211.02 in the session “Imaging the Nearest Supermassive Black Hole, Sgr A*, with the Event Horizon Telescope”.

by Daryl Haggard and Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration
Published onJun 29, 2022
First Sagittarius A* Event Horizon Telescope Results: New EHT and Multi-wavelength Insights into the Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole and It’s Environs

In 2019 the EHT revealed its first spectacular image of a supermassive black hole (SMBH). During that same observing campaign, we observed additional sources, including the Milky Way’s Sgr A*, and expanded our reach with multi-wavelength observations from other ground- and space-based observatories. In this talk I will discuss these novel observations and the innovative techniques we have used to understand them.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with