First Sagittarius A* Event Horizon Telescope Results: New EHT and Multi-wavelength Insights into the Milky Way’s Supermassive Black Hole and It’s Environs

Presentation #211.02 in the session “Imaging the Nearest Supermassive Black Hole, Sgr A*, with the Event Horizon Telescope”.
In 2019 the EHT revealed its first spectacular image of a supermassive black hole (SMBH). During that same observing campaign, we observed additional sources, including the Milky Way’s Sgr A*, and expanded our reach with multi-wavelength observations from other ground- and space-based observatories. In this talk I will discuss these novel observations and the innovative techniques we have used to understand them.