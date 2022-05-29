Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Numerical Study of Astrophysical Models of Supermassive Black Holes

Presentation #211.05 in the session “Imaging the Nearest Supermassive Black Hole, Sgr A*, with the Event Horizon Telescope”.

by Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration
The event horizon scale images captured by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) contain unprecedented details of accretion flows around supermassive black holes. The EHT theory working group has carried out an extensive numerical study based on time-dependent general relativistic magnetohydrodynamics (GRMHD) simulations, general relativistic ray tracing, and general relativistic Monte Carlo radiative transfer, and compare these numerical models with EHT images and multiple wavelength observations. In this talk, I will summarize the main results of this comparison and describe directions for future research.

