Inclusive peer reviewed publishing: An essential part of Codes of Conduct for Collaborations in Astronomy

Continued participation in astronomy, as in all science, require persons to contribute to papers up through the point of being credited authors on peer reviewed papers resulting from their efforts. Following several efforts to require inclusiveness, a new petition has been circulated to require codes of conduct for collaborations. We promote that these codes must describe requirements enabling all due members of collaborations due chance to become a credited author in a manner enabling the viability of their applications for employment. We present specific values that codes of conduct of collaborations must include to protect the inclusive viability of all those due membership in the collaboration to progress within the collaboration and to progress in their careers. These codes must protect the opportunity of all due members, including all contributors, to participate in the collaborative research and paper writing such that they have due opportunity to obtain the experience and author credits to achieve a record enabling viable job applications. We address how retaliation an ostracism must be forbidden, and reversed if found. All means of contriving the reduced output of any targeted person are intolerable to the production of honest peer reviewed papers. We discuss how authors have rights to review papers that follow their contributions in order for journals to say a published paper is peer reviewed. The honest representation and integrity of the author list of a paper must uphold the same standards of true representation of results, without contriving results beforehand, as the rest of the paper. Procedures for bringing back to participation and credit must be established by collaborations and journals. Specific actions that contrive to reduce a potential author’s contributions include obstruction of data access and ostracism from communication with the group. Collaborations cannot blindly enact the policies of institutional members with deficient codes of conduct. Journals must consider violations of the right to complete started work as reason to refuse to publish papers tainted by ostracism. The principle that must be protected is that collaborations must protect the opportunities for their due members to achieve the experience and credit necessary to produce viable job applications such that all contributors have due opportunity to progress in their scientific careers.