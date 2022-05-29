Radiation Hydrodynamic Simulations of Gravitational Instability in AGN Accretion Disks: The Radiation-modified Fragmentation Boundary

Gravitational Instability has been extensively studied in contexts of protoplanetary disks as well as AGN accretion disks around supermassive blackholes (SMBHs). When a gravitationally stable standard Shakura-Sunyaev accretion disk, with its accretion parameter alpha driven primarily by Magnetorotational Instability (MRI), extends outwards from the inner region of a quasar disk, at some critical radius the Toomre parameter Q will drop below order unity. Beyond this radius, the disk becomes gravitationally unstable, but is thought to be able to eventually self-regulate at a state where Q ~ 1, with the effective sound speed/pressure given by the combination of gas and radiation pressure. Analytical models have been applied to described this region as a constant-Q disk where steady state alpha is an explicit function of distance to the SMBH r, parametrized by the constants Q and accretion rate Ṁ (e.g. Goodman 2003).

To gain energy balance this radius-dependent effective viscosity alpha needs to be ~ t cool /Omega in steady state, here t cool is the local characteristic energy cooling time. However, extensive gas-pressure-only simulations show that typically when t cool is smaller than some threshold value t c ~ 3/Omega, the disk will fragment into a number of clumps, although the accurate value for the boundary threshold t c is uncertain (e.g. Gammie 2001, Johnson & Gammie 2003, Rice et al. 2005).