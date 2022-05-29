Optical Spectroscopy of Shocked Post-Starburst Galaxies in Search of Outflow and Quenching Signatures

We present the first results of our optical long-slit spectroscopy survey of Shocked POst-starburst Galaxies (SPOGs). SPOGs candidates are typical post-starburst galaxies, but that also have emission lines suggestive of shock-heated gas. SPOGs do not contain much star formation, although they have a normal amount of molecular gas, suggesting that some quenching process is suppressing star formation. In principle, the shock-heated gas may be a side effect of that quenching process and studying it can give clues to what is triggering these evolutionary transitions inside of galaxies. We have observed more than 65 galaxies that fulfilled the SPOGs criteria selection using the DeVeny Spectrograph on the Lowell Discovery Telescope. We are collecting long-slit major and minor axis spectra of SPOGs candidates to explore signatures of quenching. Here we present a first look at our minor axis spectra. The raw 2D spectra of 14 out of 19 initial target observations show clear signs of extraplanar gas. This extraplanar gas has line ratios consistent with AGN/shock heated ionization in emission line diagnostic diagrams.