Variability Selection of Low Luminosity Active Galactic Nuclei from ASAS-SN Survey

Low luminosity active galactic nuclei (LLAGN) are objects of great interest, as they can provide clues about galaxy evolution. AGN variability is ubiquitous and thus provides a reliable tool for finding AGN. In search of AGN, we analyze the All-Sky Automated Survey for SuperNovae (ASAS-SN) light curves of 1218 bright galaxies (g<14 mag) with Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) spectra. We use structure function to characterize variability and identify 37 targets to have AGN-like structure function, which is about 3% of the sample. Combining the BPT line ratio diagnostics and the broad line AGN, up to 60% of the AGN candidates are confirmed spectroscopically, while BPT diagnostics classified 10-30% of the candidates as star forming galaxies rather than AGN. In addition, we find that about 80% of our AGN candidates are LLAGN with the Eddington ratios ranging from 10-4 to 10-2, which allows us estimate the LLAGN fraction among galaxies.