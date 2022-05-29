Key Improvements in the HST/WFC3 User Experience

The Hubble Space Telescope (HST) was launched in 1990, but the user community has evolved greatly since then. In the past few years, the number of new HST users has been higher than ever before. The advent of Jupyter notebooks and identified standards of best practice in notebooks has been adopted by the WFC3 team. Here we present the updated Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) software landing page, and the new WFC3 Library github repository. Aimed at newer users, these tools provide clear documentation and should be relied upon to source calibration, throughput, and performance files, as well as other supporting documentation for WFC3. We will also preview deep learning tools developed for image anomaly detection in WFC3.