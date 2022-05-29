I will present Flathub: the Flatiron Institute Data Exploration and Comparison Hub. Flathub is a public data repository that enables exploring and comparing datasets, including catalogs from cosmological simulations and semi-analytic models. Our goal is to facilitate and encourage Open Data and to enable easy, apples-to-apples comparisons amongst simulations. In addition to describing some of the key details and infrastructure, I will demonstrate some of the functionality of Flathub.

http://flathub.flatironinstitute.org/