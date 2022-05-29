Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Flathub: the Flatiron Institute Data Exploration and Comparison Hub

Presentation #215.03 in the session Computation, Data Handling, Image Analysis I.

by Christopher Hayward, Dylan Simon, Elizabeth Lovero, Shy Genel, and Rachel Somerville
Published onJun 29, 2022
I will present Flathub: the Flatiron Institute Data Exploration and Comparison Hub. Flathub is a public data repository that enables exploring and comparing datasets, including catalogs from cosmological simulations and semi-analytic models. Our goal is to facilitate and encourage Open Data and to enable easy, apples-to-apples comparisons amongst simulations. In addition to describing some of the key details and infrastructure, I will demonstrate some of the functionality of Flathub.

http://flathub.flatironinstitute.org/

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
