Jdaviz: An interactive visual data analysis tool for JWST in the Jupyter platform

Jdaviz (JWST Data Analysis and Visualization) is a Python package developed at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) to provide GUI-based visualization and interactive analysis capabilities. The tools are designed to work within a Jupyter notebook cell, as a standalone desktop application, or as embedded windows within a website – all with nearly-identical user interfaces. Jdaviz has been designed specifically to support JWST use cases, but can be used for a wide range of astronomical data. I will give brief demonstrations of the tools available for analyzing data cubes, single- and multi-object spectra, and images.