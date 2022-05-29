Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Jdaviz: An interactive visual data analysis tool for JWST in the Jupyter platform

Presentation #215.04 in the session Computation, Data Handling, Image Analysis I.

by Richard O’Steen and The Indigo Team
Published onJun 29, 2022
Jdaviz: An interactive visual data analysis tool for JWST in the Jupyter platform

Jdaviz (JWST Data Analysis and Visualization) is a Python package developed at the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) to provide GUI-based visualization and interactive analysis capabilities. The tools are designed to work within a Jupyter notebook cell, as a standalone desktop application, or as embedded windows within a website – all with nearly-identical user interfaces. Jdaviz has been designed specifically to support JWST use cases, but can be used for a wide range of astronomical data. I will give brief demonstrations of the tools available for analyzing data cubes, single- and multi-object spectra, and images.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with