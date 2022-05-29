CARTA: Cube Analysis and Rendering Tool for Astronomy 2.0 → 3.0

CARTA, the ‘Cube Analysis and Rendering Tool for Astronomy’ is high performance image rendering software that is designed primarily for use in radio astronomy, but can be used for image files at all wavelengths (supporting FITS, CASA, MIRIAD, and IDIA HDF5 data formats). It utilizes a client-server based design for analyzing large multi-dimensional images on remote systems as easily as on local machines. CARTA’s v2 new capabilities include multi-profile plots for spectra, enhanced color bars, subimage saving options, and Gaussian profile fitting, to mention only some highlights. Catalogs can be overlaid, and catalog entries can be selected through a histogram or other, customizable graphs to be highlighted in the image. V3 includes substantial new features such as multi-panel display, scripting, and position-velocity plot generation. We demonstrate some of the highlights of CARTA, including its inclusion in the ALMA and NRAO archives, and its role as a replacement for the deprecated CASA Viewer.