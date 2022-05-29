A New Observatory Is Coming to Your Neighborhood, Part 1: Joint Committee for Culturally Sensitive Sites (CSS) — Welcome; the CSS Mission and its Past, Present, and Future Activities

At the end of 2020, a joint committee was created to systematically gather information and study the historical and current encounters between astrophysicists, observatories, local (Indigenous) people, and local organizations, especially at observatories built on sacred sites. This is a joint initiative between the IAU, the AAS, and the RAS and it was decided to name it the Culturally Sensitive Sites Committee. The Sensitive Sites committee brings together members of the American Astronomical Society, the Royal Astronomical Society, and the International Astronomical Union, as well as those in the International Society for Archaeoastronomy and Astronomy in Culture and the Sociedad Interamericana de Astronomia en la Cultura. Committee members largely have astronomy backgrounds but also include anthropologists and other interdisciplinary scientists. A summary of past and future activities, as well as the goals and objectives of the committee will be presented. This presentation both introduces the committee and also lays the foundation for the session’s interactive activities to follow.