A New Observatory Is Coming to Your Neighborhood, Part 2: The Enacted Scenario — The Proposed Telescope, The County Planning Office’s Response, The Heritage Alliance’s Position

New observatories, new telescopes, and new instruments are among the many things that make astrophysics cutting edge. What is proposed here is the mythical next big radio telescope (OGRE). This is explored through a hypothetical example enacted by the presentation team. The County Planning Office will present how the nearby town and the county will benefit from the building of the mythical radio telescope. Included will be how many jobs will be created, important for a relatively poor county. This will outline astronomy’s position in the matter. After hearing the presentation from the Scientists proposing the telescope and the response of the County Planning Office, next the Heritage Alliance takes the podium. The Heritage Alliance is concerned about the mythical telescope endangering local historical sites and those yet to be discovered. They present their numerous objections to moving forward with this radio telescope project.