A New Observatory Is Coming to Your Neighborhood, Part 3: Group Discussion, Group Voting with 3 Guiding Questions, Report Back

As part of this interactive live session, participants will actively engage in a group discussion of the proposed new telescope (OGRE) to be built in “their community.” As part of the participatory experience and following preceding sessions that deliver relevant content on the imaginary new telescope, this session will facilitate deeper discussion. Audience members will be divided into groups to discuss the merits of the case. Everyone is encouraged to voice their emotions, concerns, and excitement about the new mythical telescope. Given the previous presentations, are there additional points that should be considered? This discussion is critical to the process so that all stakeholders can be heard. Only by considering all voices can those individuals that hold the power make the most informed and inclusive choices. This session will include discussion leading to a group vote. Here are the relevant ballot questions:

(a) Should OGRE be built (with key reason why or why not)?

(b) Are their other considerations not presented in the scenario that your group has identified as important? If so, what?

(c) Given your decision on OGRE, what compromise offering(s) can be made to those who may be disappointed by what you have decided?

This presentation is part of learning about the complexity of negotiating meanings and ownership of prime observing sites. The discussion and vote are critical to the process so that all stakeholders can be heard. Only by considering all voices can those individuals that hold the power make the most informed and inclusive choices. The vote allows for a clear, measurable summary of opinions. After the voting, each participating group will appoint a spokesperson to present the groups’ process and deciding vote. What opinions or insights came forth and was there a group consensus? Did new points and arguments arise? Were there any suggestions going forward?