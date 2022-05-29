Gravitational-wave Constraints on Neutron-star Matter

LIGO, Virgo and KAGRA have observed half a dozen neutron stars with gravitational waves to date, including most recently the first confident detections of neutron star-black hole mergers. These observations reveal information about the uncertain structure and composition of the dense matter inside neutron stars. In this talk, I will describe how the latest gravitational-wave discoveries, together with radio and x-ray observations of neutron stars, are bringing our picture of dense matter into sharper focus.