Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Gravitational-wave Constraints on Neutron-star Matter

Presentation #220.02 in the session HEAD II: Neutron Stars from the Inside Out.

by Philippe Landry
LIGO, Virgo and KAGRA have observed half a dozen neutron stars with gravitational waves to date, including most recently the first confident detections of neutron star-black hole mergers. These observations reveal information about the uncertain structure and composition of the dense matter inside neutron stars. In this talk, I will describe how the latest gravitational-wave discoveries, together with radio and x-ray observations of neutron stars, are bringing our picture of dense matter into sharper focus.

