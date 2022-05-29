New insights on the mass-metallicity relation of local star-forming galaxies from Keck/KCWI

The mass-metallicity relation (MZR) is an essential approach to probe the chemical evolution of galaxies, as different galactic feedback mechanisms predict different shapes in MZR. The MZR is well-measured in the gas phase for nearly the full range of galaxy mass, but the stellar MZR is ambiguous at 108 < M*/M sun < 1010. The main reason for the dearth of data is the difficulty in measuring stellar metallicities in highly star-forming galaxies. To solve this problem, we leverage the IFU data of low-mass star-forming galaxies, obtained on Keck/KCWI, to determine the stellar iron and magnesium abundances in the more quiescent areas away from HII regions. The new data also allows us to make an apples-to-apples comparison of instantaneously recycled alpha elements — oxygen in the gas phase and magnesium in the stellar phase for the first time.