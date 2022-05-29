Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

JWST Cycle 1 Observations of Strongly Lensed High-Redshift Galaxies and an Individual Star

Presentation #224.02 in the session Evolution of Galaxies IV.

by Dan Coe, Brian Welch, Victoria Strait, Debora Pelliccia, Ramesh Mainali, Abdurro’uf, Erik Zackrisson, Bethan James, Alaina Henry, Swara Ravindranath, Larry Bradley, Marusa Bradac, Daniel Stark, Brenda Frye, Jane Rigby, and Rogier Windhorst
Published onJun 29, 2022
JWST Cycle 1 Observations of Strongly Lensed High-Redshift Galaxies and an Individual Star

Hubble has revealed thousands of distant galaxies in the first billion years (z > 6), but few are well resolved spatially. Gravitational lensing magnifies some of these galaxies, enabling us to study them in great detail with JWST. In this talk, I will preview JWST Cycle 1 observations of strongly lensed galaxies, focusing on programs I’m leading with public NIRCam + NIRSpec data (GO 1433, 2282). We will observe the lensed z = 11 galaxy, MACS0647-JD, and the most magnified z = 6 galaxy, the Sunrise Arc, featuring parsec-scale star clusters and an individual lensed star. We will measure / constrain star formation rates, ages, metallicities, and ionization parameters of the z = 11 galaxy and as gradients across the well-resolved z = 6 galaxy.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with