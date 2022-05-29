JWST Cycle 1 Observations of Strongly Lensed High-Redshift Galaxies and an Individual Star

Hubble has revealed thousands of distant galaxies in the first billion years (z > 6), but few are well resolved spatially. Gravitational lensing magnifies some of these galaxies, enabling us to study them in great detail with JWST. In this talk, I will preview JWST Cycle 1 observations of strongly lensed galaxies, focusing on programs I’m leading with public NIRCam + NIRSpec data (GO 1433, 2282). We will observe the lensed z = 11 galaxy, MACS0647-JD, and the most magnified z = 6 galaxy, the Sunrise Arc, featuring parsec-scale star clusters and an individual lensed star. We will measure / constrain star formation rates, ages, metallicities, and ionization parameters of the z = 11 galaxy and as gradients across the well-resolved z = 6 galaxy.