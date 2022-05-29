Skip to main content
The Lyman Continuum Escape Fraction of Galaxies and AGN at z > 2.4 in the UVCANDELS fields

Presentation #224.06 in the session Evolution of Galaxies IV.

by Xin Wang, Brent Smith, Harry Teplitz, Rogier Windhorst, Marc Rafelski, Anahita Alavi, Seth Cohen, James Colbert, Christopher Conselice, Eric Gawiser, Norman Grogin, Yicheng Guo, Nimish Hathi, Zhiyuan Ji, Anton Koekemoer, Ray Lucas, Vihang Mehta, Laura Prichard, Michael Rutkowski, Ben Sunnquist, Teresa Ashcraft, Alex Blanche, Duilia De Mello, Andrea Grazian, Rolf Jansen, Tyler McCabe, Mario Nonino, Robert O’Connell, Lillian Otteson, Diego Paris, Caleb Redshaw, Claudia Scarlata, and UVCANDELS Team
The direct measurement of escaping Lyman continuum (LyC) radiation from high-redshift galaxies is key to unraveling the mystery of the cosmic reionization, but has been challenging. Using the new wide HST WFC3/F275W imaging obtained by UVCANDELS, we search for prominent individual LyC leakers at z>2.4 and constrain the escape fraction of the ionizing radiation. UVCANDELS is a cycle-26 Treasury Program that acquired 164 orbits of F275W+F435W imaging in four CANDELS fields: GOODS-N, GOODS-S, EGS, and COSMOS, covering a total area of ~430 arcmin2 and reaching a 5-σ depth of 27 ABmag in F275W and 28 ABmag in F435W. Our extensive LyC leaker search and stacking take advantage of the following catalogs of spectroscopic redshifts (spec-zs): (1) a compilation of ~6500 spec-zs published by various groups over the past >10 years (2) a re-analysis of the archival grism spectroscopy in the CANDELS fields, and (3) a dedicated visual inspection ranking the quality of the rest-frame UV/optical spectra for each source by 4-5 individuals. We obtain tentative candidates of LyC leaking galaxies and AGN with moderately strong F275W signals, which are potentially the escaping ionizing radiation at z>2.4. We will also present our preliminary upper limits on the z~2.4 escape fraction using an image stacking technique, and discuss their implications for cosmic reionization.

