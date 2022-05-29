Star formation and AGN activity in galaxy groups

We present our recent results from the multi-frequency study of star formation and AGN activity using a nearby group dominant early-type galaxies sample called CLoGS (Complete Local-volume Groups Sample). In this study, using radio, mid-infrared, FUV, CO, and X-rays we find that only a small fraction of galaxies (6/47) have significant cold gas reservoirs, are FUV bright, and show signs of recent star formation (SF). Further, these star-forming galaxies are X-ray and radio faint, suggesting that star formation in these systems is likely a result of mergers and tidal interactions and not likely due to cooling from the intra-group medium. On the other hand, a majority of group dominant galaxies are FUV faint with no significant star formation and low specific star formation rate. Radio bright galaxies are seen to occupy X-ray bright groups, demonstrating a link between intra-group cooling and AGN activity. We find, however, no evidence of AGN activity affecting SF. In conclusion, galaxy groups are complex systems, and their evolution is affected by a combination of secular processes and mergers/interactions, regulated by the environment in which they reside.