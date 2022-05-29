Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Star formation and AGN activity in galaxy groups

Presentation #224.07 in the session Evolution of Galaxies IV.

by Sravani Vaddi, Konstantinos Kolokythas, Ewan O’Sullivan, Ilani Loubser, Arif Babul, Somak Raychaudhury, Patricio Lagos, and Thomas Jarrett
We present our recent results from the multi-frequency study of star formation and AGN activity using a nearby group dominant early-type galaxies sample called CLoGS (Complete Local-volume Groups Sample). In this study, using radio, mid-infrared, FUV, CO, and X-rays we find that only a small fraction of galaxies (6/47) have significant cold gas reservoirs, are FUV bright, and show signs of recent star formation (SF). Further, these star-forming galaxies are X-ray and radio faint, suggesting that star formation in these systems is likely a result of mergers and tidal interactions and not likely due to cooling from the intra-group medium. On the other hand, a majority of group dominant galaxies are FUV faint with no significant star formation and low specific star formation rate. Radio bright galaxies are seen to occupy X-ray bright groups, demonstrating a link between intra-group cooling and AGN activity. We find, however, no evidence of AGN activity affecting SF. In conclusion, galaxy groups are complex systems, and their evolution is affected by a combination of secular processes and mergers/interactions, regulated by the environment in which they reside.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
