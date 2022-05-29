Exploring the Timing Properties of Transient Radio Pulsars using the Green Bank Telescope

We investigate the timing properties of sporadically-emitting pulsars designated as rotating radio transients (RRATs) discovered with multiple pulsar surveys on the Green Bank Telescope at 350 MHz. While these sources were initially discovered through their individual single pulses, they were detected in followup observations as canonical pulsars, and can usually be timed both through their single pulses and their integrated emission. We present the preliminary timing results for pulsars using both methods. We also explore the parameter spaces of intermittency, period, and pulse amplitude distribution where one method of timing may yield better results than another.