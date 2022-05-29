Rotation Periods of Slowly Rotating Asteroids with KELT Photometry

The rotational properties of asteroids can give us insight into their other characteristics, such as their shape, and characteristics of the asteroid population as a whole can provide insights into the evolution of the asteroid belt and thus the Solar System. As of now, most available studies on rotational properties of asteroids concern rotational periods of at most roughly a day, as those are easier to discern with fewer data, but this has created a statistical bias against the identification of slower rotators, whose rotational properties are currently under-represented in available databases. We examine asteroids with rotational periods of order of a few days, aiming to find currently unknown rotational periods and to improve the reliability of already known periods. We are using data from the Kilodegree Extremely Little Telescope (KELT), a ground-based survey which over the last two decades has taken multiple images of a large portion of the sky every night.