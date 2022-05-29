Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Simulated SPHEREx Spectra of Asteroids and their Implications for Asteroid Size and Reflectance Estimation

Presentation #227.04 in the session The Sun and Solar System I.

by Zeljko Ivezic, Vedrana Ivezic, Joachim Moeyens, Carey Lisse, Schelte Bus, R. Jones, Brendan Crill, Olivier Dore, and Joshua Emery
We describe the construction and analysis of simulated SPHEREx spectra of Main Belt and Trojan asteroids. Using these spectra, we predict that SPHEREx will deliver meaningful flux measurements for about 100,000 asteroids, including close to 10,000 objects with high-quality spectra; this dataset will represent an increase over our current sample size by more than an order of magnitude. The main SPHEREx contribution to asteroid science will be derived from taxonomic classifications, detailed spectroscopic analyses involving a number of diagnostic spectral features associated with olivine, pyroxene, hydroxyl, water ice, and organics, and constraints on thermal properties. Our tools and the library of simulated spectra are made publicly available.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
