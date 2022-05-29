USA Annular and Total Eclipses, 2023/4 — Outreach with the Totality App

The upcoming USA eclipses — annular on Oct. 14, 2023 and total on April 8, 2024 — will provide a pair of the best opportunities for astronomy education outreach of our lifetimes. Toward that end, we have fully updated the free Totality app (details and app store links at https://www.bigkidscience.com/eclipse/) that allows users to interactively explore the eclipse paths and learn about eclipse science (and more). In this presentation, I will provide a brief overview of the app and discuss more generally how you can take advantage of the eclipse opportunity to engage in public outreach and to help ensure that K-12 schools will allow their students to see and learn from these eclipses.