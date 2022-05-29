Rubin Observatory’s Audience-Centered Approach to Interactive Data Visualizations: SkyViewer & Interface Design

The Rubin Education and Public Outreach (EPO) team aims to provide fun, intuitive, data-driven visualizations that enable pathways to engaging with Rubin discoveries. To that end, we are developing a suite of interactive, mobile-first, browser-based web applications designed to share the Rubin image survey and dataset with the general public. Key to our success in meeting our goal is our ability to ensure that our audience’s needs and goals are core to the visualizations themselves. In this talk, I will introduce the SkyViewer, our interactive all-sky visualization tool, and describe how key audience needs for guidance and intuitive interactions drove the user interface design of this visualization. I will also discuss specific accessibility design considerations that help to make the tool more inclusive to all people online.