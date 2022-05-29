Rubin Observatory’s Audience-Centered Approach to Interactive Data Visualizations: OrbitViewer & Data Narratives

The Rubin Education and Public Outreach (EPO) team aims to provide fun, intuitive, data-driven tools that enable pathways to engaging with Rubin Observatory discoveries. To that end, we are developing a suite of interactive, mobile-first, browser-based web applications designed with our audience and their goals in mind. This talk will present our OrbitViewer, an interactive 3d visualization of the Solar System that will highlight Rubin discoveries as well as the enormity of the dataset itself. I will discuss our approach to leveraging our audience’s excitement about astronomy while mitigating potential anxieties about interacting with scientific data through the use of narratives, choice of language and voice, and options for users to create their own experience within the application.