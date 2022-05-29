Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Making Image Analysis Accessible to the Blind: IDATA and the Afterglow Access Software

Presentation #229.05 in the session Resources and Programs for Public Outreach.

by Timothy Spuck, Daniel Reichart, Josh Haislip, Jim Hammerman, Kathleen Gustavson, Tyler Linder, Kate Meredith, Yasmin Catricheo, Bret Feranchak, Santiago Gasca, Eric Hochberg, and Andreas Stefik
Published onJun 29, 2022
Making Image Analysis Accessible to the Blind: IDATA and the Afterglow Access Software

Innovators Developing Accessible Tools for Astronomy is an NSF STEM+C funded project that works to advance knowledge and understanding of best practices in teaching and learning related to computation and computational thinking in astronomy and how participation influences students’ attitudes and beliefs about who can engage in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and computing. One project outcome is the Afterglow Access (AgA) software, a free browser-based astronomy software that makes image analysis accessible to the blind and visually impaired through sonification and other BVI accessible features. This presentation highlights AgA software features and updates, and how you can access this tool for use with your own data.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with