NEREID: Convergence in the Spaces Between Earth and Space Science

The Network for Earth-space Research Education and Innovation with Data (NEREID) is an interdisciplinary community centered around earth and space science data as well as research and education. NEREID is intentionally designed to bridge domains, connect professionals working in research, education, policy, and industry, and facilitate convergence across these domains and professions. In achieving its goals, NEREID cultivates a collaborative space for curious minds to discuss shared challenges and brainstorm creative solutions. This presentation will focus on our goals and priorities, and what NEREID can offer potential and current members, and the broader STEM community. Visit https://www.earthspacenetwork.org/ to learn more about NEREID and to join the effort. NEREID is supported by Associated Universities Inc. (AUI).