Community Astronomy: TMT’s Approach to Education, Outreach, and Community Engagement in Hawaiʻi

With Maunakea as its preferred site, TMT is invested in serving as a conscientious and committed partner with the Hawaiʻi community. TMT is listening to and learning from communities in Hawaiʻi, particularly Native Hawaiian communities, and investing in a future together. TMT recognizes that in order to build an enduring community-based observatory, the focus must be on creating meaningful long-term partnerships with local communities based on respect, trust, and the protection of nature. Respecting indigenous culture encompasses many aspects, including people, history, traditional knowledge and view of science, and the ancestral connection to land and nature.

This presentation describes TMT’s ongoing and planned activities in an integrated program of education, outreach, broader impacts and community engagement in Hawaiʻi. Themed “Community Partnership in Education,” the program is built on the principles of true partnership with Native Hawaiians and local communities, and on diversity, equity and inclusion. The program is based on inputs from communities in Hawaiʻi, developed and executed in partnership with local schools, and consistent with Astro2020’s vision of community astronomy.