ACEAP — Exploring Astronomy in Chile

Since 2015, the Astronomy in Chile Educator Ambassadors Program (ACEAP) has been bringing amateur astronomers, K-16 formal and informal astronomy educators, planetarium professionals and astronomy communicators to US astronomy facilities in Chile. While at these facilities, ACEAP Ambassadors receive extensive training about the instruments, the science, data products, and communicating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) concepts. Throughout the Chile expedition and when they return home, Ambassadors share their experience and observatory resources with schools, community groups, and the general public. This innovative professional development experience is open to ten astronomy education and outreach professionals here in the U.S. and abroad annually, and has often been described by many participants as, “the best professional development experience of my life!” Five positions are funded by an NSF grant and the remainder are funded by participants or their institution. Visit https://astroambassadors.com/ for more information or to submit your application!

ACEAP is a collaboration between Associated Universities Inc. (AUI) and Association of Universities for Research in Astronomy (AURA), and the observatories they manage in Chile, including CTIO and Gemini which are now part of the new NSF’s National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NSF’s NOIRLab), and the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and ALMA, and is supported by the National Science Foundation (NSF 1439408, NSF 1723697, and NSF 2034209).