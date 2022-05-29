Skip to main content
Modeling TXS 0506+056 Neutrino Flares for AMEGO-X

Presentation #230.03 in the session AGN and Quasars IV.

by Tiffany Lewis, Chris Karwin, Tonia Venters, Henrike Fleischhack, Yong Sheng, Carolyn Kierans, Regina Caputo, and Julie McEnery
Published onJun 29, 2022
TXS0506+056 has been detected twice by IceCube, once during a gamma-ray flare and once when a gamma-ray flare was not simultaneously observed. Some models have suggested that to explain both the electromagnetic and neutrino signals, two zones are required in addition to a very high energy density photon field impinging on one part of the jet. Preliminary results indicate that a single zone model can explain the multiwavelength data from both events, but requires a break in equipartition between electrons and protons. AMEGO-X is well poised to differentiate between these models through multimessenger collaboration on blazar flares.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
