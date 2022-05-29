Developing High Fidelity Simulations of AGN Feedback for Next-Generation Supercomputers

Feedback from the supermassive black holes (SMBH) in active galactic nuclei (AGN) at the centers of galaxy clusters have the apparent ability to stifle overcooling within their host clusters, preventing cooling-flows. Feedback from AGN is typified by tightly magnetically collimated, narrow, fast moving, and potentially precessing jets launched by the accretion disk surrounding the SMBH. Simulations that might explore the energy deposition of a narrow fast moving jet into the ICM, however, have been previously limited by the computational constraints imposed by the high resolution needed to resolve a narrow jet and the time step constraints of a fast moving jet. Exascale supercomputing resources will make such simulations feasible but new codes are needed to utilize the wide array of computing architectures used by exascale supercomputers. To this end, I present an exascale ready numerical laboratory to study magnetized AGN feedback in galaxy clusters using AthenaPK, a performance-portable adaptive-mesh-refinement astrophysics code designed for exascale supercomputers. With these simulations, I investigate the energy deposition of magnetized, narrow, fast moving AGN jets into the ICM.