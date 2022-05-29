Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

The Sloan Digital Sky Survey Reverberation Mapping Project: Initial Lag Results from Seven Years of Data

Presentation #230.05 in the session AGN and Quasars IV.

by Vivian Carvajal, Catherine Grier, Yue Shen, Keith Horne, Yasaman Homayouni, Patrick Hall, and William Brandt
Connections between galaxies and their supermassive black holes (SMBHs) provide key insight into their evolution over cosmic time. Measuring the mass of the SMBH is one way to probe these relations. Reverberation mapping is a technique that measures lags between features in continuum and emission-line light curves, which can be combined with spectroscopic data to measure the black hole mass in distant active galactic nuclei (AGN). The Sloan Digital Sky Survey Reverberation Mapping (SDSS-RM) Project has previously detected lags using strong emission lines such as H-beta, C-IV and Mg-II. However, other emission lines may also provide reliable lag measurements, which could extend the efficacy of reverberation mapping to even higher redshifts. I will be presenting preliminary lag results from alternate emission lines for quasars in the SDSS-RM field using seven years of SDSS photometric and spectroscopic monitoring and comment on their potential for use in future reverberation mapping programs.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
