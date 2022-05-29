The Impact of Inclination-dependent Attenuation on Ultraviolet Star Formation Rate Tracers

We examine and quantify how hybrid (e.g., UV+IR) star formation rate (SFR) estimators and the A FUV -β relation (i.e., the Meurer et al. 1999 relation) depend on inclination for disk-dominated galaxies using spectral energy distribution modeling that utilizes the inclination-dependent attenuation curves described in Doore et al. (2021). We perform this analysis on a sample of 133 disk-dominated galaxies from the CANDELS fields and 18 disk galaxies from the SINGS and KINGFISH samples. We find that both the hybrid SFR estimators and the AFUV-β relation present clear dependencies on inclination. To quantify this dependence in hybrid SFR estimators, we derive an inclination and FUV-NIR color dependent parametric relation for converting observed UV and IR luminosities into SFRs. For the AFUV-β relation, we introduce an inclination-dependent component that accounts for the majority of the inclination dependence with the scatter of the relation increasing with inclination. We then compare both of these inclination-dependent relations to similar inclination-independent relations found in the literature. From this comparison, we find that both our hybrid and AFUV-β relations result in a reduction in the residual scatter of our sample by approximately a factor of two. Therefore, we demonstrate that inclination must be considered in hybrid SFR estimators and the AFUV-β relation to produce more accurate SFR estimates in disk-dominated galaxies.