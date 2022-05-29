Investigating NH3 Masers in the W51 Star-forming Region

W51, one of the brightest and most active star-forming regions in the galaxy, contains numerous ammonia masers that can potentially reveal the physics of high-mass stellar accretion. Astrophysicists theorize that NH3 emission probes processes like outflows and accretion, which indicates the evolutionary stage young stars or protostars. I present my ongoing research in high radio frequencies of W51 to interpret the velocities, spatial locations, and brightnesses of NH3 masers and investigate where the emission lines occur in star-forming regions. I compare my measurements of line velocities and brightness to literature measurements, finding that there are shifts in both velocity and brightness over the past ~7 to 11 years.