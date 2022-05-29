Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

Post-processing supernova spectra for a non-homologous expansion with SuperLite

Presentation #232.04 in the session Supernovae II.

by Gururaj Wagle, Emmanouil Chatzopoulos, and Ryan Wollaeger
Published onJun 29, 2022
I will present a modified version of the IMC-DDMC Radiation Transport code SuperNu, named SuperLite, which includes corrections for non-homologous velocity profile appropriate for supernova ejecta-circumstellar material interactions, and an option to treat line transfer using nebular approximation. The SuperLite code is a steady-state spectral synthesis code to post-process radiation hydrodynamics profiles of non-homologous supernova ejecta with emphasis on supernovae powered by interactions with a dense wind to predict a spectrum at any given time. The code has been tested to reproduce the spectra in the homologous limit, as well as the spectra for typical type II-P/n supernovae at various stages of evolution. We plan to use this code to predict and benchmark the spectra for type II-n and superluminous supernovae (SLSNe).

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
