Post-processing supernova spectra for a non-homologous expansion with SuperLite

I will present a modified version of the IMC-DDMC Radiation Transport code SuperNu, named SuperLite, which includes corrections for non-homologous velocity profile appropriate for supernova ejecta-circumstellar material interactions, and an option to treat line transfer using nebular approximation. The SuperLite code is a steady-state spectral synthesis code to post-process radiation hydrodynamics profiles of non-homologous supernova ejecta with emphasis on supernovae powered by interactions with a dense wind to predict a spectrum at any given time. The code has been tested to reproduce the spectra in the homologous limit, as well as the spectra for typical type II-P/n supernovae at various stages of evolution. We plan to use this code to predict and benchmark the spectra for type II-n and superluminous supernovae (SLSNe).