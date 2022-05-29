Exploring the Possible Progenitors of Type Icn Supernovae

We present a sample of Type Icn supernovae (SNe Icn), a new class of transients characterized by their interaction with H- and He-poor circumstellar material (CSM). We compare their light curves and spectral features with other stripped-envelope and interaction-powered SNe. In order to better understand their explosion properties and potential progenitor channels, we fit their bolometric light curves with luminosity inputs from CSM interaction and radioactive decay. These fits give ejecta and 56Ni mass estimates that are lower than those inferred for normal stripped-envelope SNe, but comparable to those of ultra-stripped SNe. We also find that the location of one SN Icn is relatively devoid of star formation, calling into question a massive star origin for this object. Based on their explosion site properties as well as their small estimated ejecta and 56Ni masses, we consider a low-mass, ultra-stripped star in a binary system as a possible progenitor channel for some SNe Icn. We also explore whether the core-collapse of a Wolf-Rayet star can explain the observed photometric and spectroscopic evolution of others. These results suggest that at least some fast-evolving, interaction-powered SNe may come from the explosions of low-mass stars.