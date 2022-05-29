Evaluating Maximum Plausible N₂O Biosignatures on ExoEarths orbiting FGKM Stars

Nitrous oxide (N 2 O), a product of microbial nitrogen metabolism, is a potential exoplanet biosignature gas with small abiotic sources on Earth and spectral features in the near- and mid-infrared. The concentration of N 2 O in Earth’s atmosphere today is approximately ~0.3 ppmv, which would be challenging to detect with future space or ground-based telescopes. However, biological fluxes of N 2 O could be significantly higher than on Earth today due to a lack of enzymatic catalysts or if the last step of the denitrification metabolism never evolved. Here we use a global biogeochemical model (GENIE) in conjunction with photochemical and spectral models to quantify the limits of plausible N 2 O abundances and spectral detectability for Earth analogs orbiting main-sequence (FGKM) stars. Denitrification fluxes are maximized near pO 2 ~50% present atmosphere levels with a shallow decrease to modern levels. Elevated pO 2 moderately boosts N 2 O photochemical lifetimes due to UV shielding, ultimately favoring N 2 O near (or just below) modern oxygenation conditions. We find N 2 O fluxes of 10 [100] teramole/year would lead to maximum N 2 O abundances of ~5 [50] ppm for Earth-Sun analogs, 30 [300] ppm for an Earth-like TRAPPIST-1e, and 90 [1600] ppm for Earths around a K6V dwarf. We simulate emission and transmission spectra for intermediate and maximum N 2 O concentrations relevant to upcoming and future space-based telescopes and calculate the detectability of N 2 O spectral features. We evaluate the magnitude of potential false positives and conclude that N 2 O remains a promising infrared biosignature