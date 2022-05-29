CH₃Br: A New Capstone Biosignature for Exoplanets

Biosignatures are one of the most exciting areas that will be illuminated by the JWST and other ground and space-based telescopes in the near future. However, many biosignature candidates, such as O 2 and CH 4 , have potential false positives that would require additional observations to eliminate. To address this issue, we propose the use of methylated halogens as capstone biosignatures. CH 3 Cl has previously been established as a biosignature candidate (Segura et al., 2005) and other methylated halogen gases such as CH 3 Br and CH 3 I have similar potential. These gases absorb in the mid-infrared, at wavelengths that are likely to be captured while observing primary biosignatures. Here, we explore CH 3 Br as a new potential capstone biosignature. Because methylation is a detoxification process and Br is highly toxic, the production of methyl bromide, CH 3 Br, is decoupled from Br’s crustal abundance and the gas can become concentrated in certain environments. We present flux-abundance relationships for CH 3 Br, simulated for Earth-like planets orbiting FGKM host stars. We find that for a surface flux of ~9 * 106 molec/cm2/s, the globally averaged CH 3 Br flux, an Earth-like planet orbiting a late-type M dwarf can maintain an atmospheric concentration of ~0.5 ppm (comparable to pre industrial methane on Earth). For surface fluxes comparable to the most productive environments on Earth, ~10 ppm can build up in the atmosphere. We have simulated high and modest resolution spectra for favorable targets, find a co-additive effect from the presence of multiple methylated gases which nearly halves the number of transits necessary to detect a methylated gas feature. These capstone biosignatures have low false positive potential and would provide strong evidence for life in conjunction with other well established biosignature candidates.