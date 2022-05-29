Modern Eddington Experiment 2024

During the 2017 eclipse in North America, I obtained two telescope/camera systems capable of performing the Modern Eddington Experiment (MEE). Four students (Andrew Joswiak, Steve Pinkston, Jacob Sharkansky, and Abraham Salazar) were guided by the expertise of Richard Berry and were successful in measuring the Einstein Coefficient (1.68 compared to theoretical value 1.72). They became the first students to have ever measured the curvature of space. Since then I have received NASA funding for two more stations for a total of four for the 2024 eclipse. I am speaking here about the plans for performance of the MEE in Mexico at the point of maximum eclipse and directly on centerline. The El Salto Technological Institute is partnering with Portland Community College for support and logistics. The experiment will be performed at a gated resort hacienda, at 8000' with ideal viewing conditions. The goal is to recruit as many as eight more stations from colleges and universities, as well as individual amateur astronomers for a total of twelve telescope/camera stations. With this number of experimenters, up to 10,000 stellar data points could be obtained compared to the several hundred in past experiments (Eddington himself had 14!). With good fortune, and many additions experimenters, this could become the most accurate performance of the Modern Eddington Experiment ever.