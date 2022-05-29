Comparative Star Formation in the Mid-Infrared

Current theories for high- and low-mass star formation share the same fundamental basis, although the similarity is obscured by the use of different parameters. For example, clump/core surface density is typically used when modeling high-mass star formation, while mass infall rate is used in low-mass models. Observational studies further obscure similarities by focusing exclusively on either high- or low-mass protostars. In this contribution we focus on the similarities between high and low-mass star formation. We discuss how to convert between clump/core surface density and mass infall rate, and provide appropriate parameter ranges for high- and low-mass protostars that may be used in radiative transfer Monte Carlo modeling. We analyze the resulting spectral energy distributions (SEDs) of protostar models at mid-infrared wavelengths, relevant for observations from facilities such as SOFIA and JWST. In the mid-infrared, we find that the predicted SEDs show some key similarities and differences between high- and low mass protostars.