Abstract
Published on Jun 29, 2022

A resolved analysis of star-formation indicators at z~1 with UVCANDELS

Presentation #241.05 in the session Evolution of Galaxies — iPoster Session.

by Vihang Mehta, Harry Teplitz, Claudia Scarlata, Maxwell Kuschel, Marc Rafelski, Xin Wang, Pablo Arrabal Haro, Nimish Hathi, Matthew Hayes, Anton Koekemoer, Swara Ravindranath, Rogier Windhorst, and UVCANDELS Team
The Ultraviolet Imaging of the Cosmic Assembly Near-infrared Deep Extragalactic Legacy Survey Fields (UVCANDELS) program provides UV imaging for four CANDELS fields (GOODS-N, GOODS-S, COSMOS and EGS). UVCANDELS covers a total of ~430 sq. arcminutes over the four fields with WFC3/F275W and ACS/F435W imaging reaching a 5-σ point-source depth of 27 AB and 28 AB respectively. Combining this UV imaging that probes the rest-frame 1500 Angstrom light for galaxies at z~1 with existing WFC3/G141 grism spectroscopy available from 3D-HST, we can directly compare two of the premier star-formation (SF) indicators: rest-UV and Ha. We present an analysis of the resolved maps of the rest-UV and Ha emission for z~1 galaxies and compare their star-formation properties as inferred from these two SF indicators that individually trace different timescales of SF activity. This comparison enables us to infer the resolved contribution of stochastic star-formation to the global growth of galaxies. We further discuss these results in the context of the predictions of resolved hydro-dynamical simulations.

